LONDON Jan 26 The Petroplus UK refinery at Coryton has not received any crude since supply was halted earlier in the week, but it is working on securing fresh supply, the administrator PWC said on Thursday.

"No crude has come in yet, but we are working with suppliers to source more," a spokeswoman at PwC said.

PwC said in a statement earlier on Thursday that Coryton would resume oil product deliveries "with immediate effect" following an overnight deal, after it stopped supply earlier in the week after the plant went into administration.