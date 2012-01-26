LONDON Jan 26 The Petroplus UK
refinery at Coryton has not received any crude since supply was
halted earlier in the week, but it is working on securing fresh
supply, the administrator PWC said on Thursday.
"No crude has come in yet, but we are working with suppliers
to source more," a spokeswoman at PwC said.
PwC said in a statement earlier on Thursday that Coryton
would resume oil product deliveries "with immediate effect"
following an overnight deal, after it stopped supply earlier in
the week after the plant went into administration.