LONDON Jan 31 Petroplus' Coryton refinery in the UK is operating at an unspecified rate and the UK administrator PwC is still in talks to secure fresh crude oil supply for the plant, a union official said on Tuesday.

"The refinery is running normally and the administrator is trying to source crude," Russ Ball, regional industrial organiser for the trade union Unite said.

He declined to specify what rate the plant was currently running at or the inventories of oil it held.

The Coryton refinery, which can process 175,000 barrels of crude oil per day, is under UK administration by consultancy PwC.