* PwC secures one crude cargo
* Coryton operations to continue for "a number of days"
By Ikuko Kurahone and Zaida Espana
LONDON, Jan 31 Petroplus' UK
Coryton refinery is receiving limited crude oil supply and its
hand-to-mouth operation is continuing at least for now, its
administrator PwC said on Tuesday.
"It has required extensive discussions and intense
negotiations to acquire this cargo of oil. It provides vital
breathing space," Steven Pearson, joint administrator and
partner at PwC, said in a news release.
"The costs of operating the site are very significant and
this means we are living from hand to mouth. We cannot guarantee
anything at this stage, but at least we have extended the period
which the site can operate for by a number of days. This extra
time is critical in maximising our options."
The statement did not name the grade of crude oil, the
seller or specify the size of the cargo. But it said discussions
have been ongoing with "a number of parties who have expressed
an interest in sustaining refining at the site".
The Coryton refinery, which can process 175,000 barrels of
crude oil per day, is under UK administration by consultancy PwC
since Jan. 24.
Earlier in the day, Russ Ball, regional industrial organiser
for the Unite trade union, said the plant was running at an
unspecified rate. He declined to specify the inventories of oil
it currently held.
Swiss Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery by
capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high debt
and poor refining margins.
Three of its five refineries, Petit Couronne in France,
Cressier in Switzerland and Antwerp in Belgium, have been shut
this month.