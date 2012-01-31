* PwC secures one crude cargo

* Coryton operations to continue for "a number of days"

By Ikuko Kurahone and Zaida Espana

LONDON, Jan 31 Petroplus' UK Coryton refinery is receiving limited crude oil supply and its hand-to-mouth operation is continuing at least for now, its administrator PwC said on Tuesday.

"It has required extensive discussions and intense negotiations to acquire this cargo of oil. It provides vital breathing space," Steven Pearson, joint administrator and partner at PwC, said in a news release.

"The costs of operating the site are very significant and this means we are living from hand to mouth. We cannot guarantee anything at this stage, but at least we have extended the period which the site can operate for by a number of days. This extra time is critical in maximising our options."

The statement did not name the grade of crude oil, the seller or specify the size of the cargo. But it said discussions have been ongoing with "a number of parties who have expressed an interest in sustaining refining at the site".

The Coryton refinery, which can process 175,000 barrels of crude oil per day, is under UK administration by consultancy PwC since Jan. 24.

Earlier in the day, Russ Ball, regional industrial organiser for the Unite trade union, said the plant was running at an unspecified rate. He declined to specify the inventories of oil it currently held.

Swiss Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high debt and poor refining margins.

Three of its five refineries, Petit Couronne in France, Cressier in Switzerland and Antwerp in Belgium, have been shut this month.