GENEVA Feb 5 Petroplus's UK administrator
PWC said on Sunday that it had bought a cargo of crude oil for
processing at its Coryton plant as it seeks to conclude
negotiations with interested parties to maintain the refinery's
operations.
"An oil tanker is now heading towards Coryton and will
replenish crude stocks refined over the last 11 days. This
purchase means we are able to continue refining operations
whilst we seek to conclude discussions and negotiations with
parties looking to continue refining at Coryton in the immediate
term," the administrator said in an emailed statement.
Petroplus, the owner of the 175,000 barrel per day plant,
has filed for insolvency.