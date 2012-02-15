Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 15 PwC, the UK administrator of independent refiner Petroplus, said it has signed a tolling agreement under which the Coryton refinery will process crude oil for another three months.
Under the agreement, Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc, KKR Asset Management LLC and AtlastInvest will provide crude to the refinery and pay a fee for using the facilities, a spokeswoman for PwC said.
The deal is a temporary solution that will run for an initial three months, allowing the plant to continue to operate and avoid a costly shutdown and restart.
PwC said it continued to explore other options including a sale of the business or a re-financing.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.