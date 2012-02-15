LONDON Feb 15 PwC, the UK administrator of independent refiner Petroplus, said it has signed a tolling agreement under which the Coryton refinery will process crude oil for another three months.

Under the agreement, Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc, KKR Asset Management LLC and AtlastInvest will provide crude to the refinery and pay a fee for using the facilities, a spokeswoman for PwC said.

The deal is a temporary solution that will run for an initial three months, allowing the plant to continue to operate and avoid a costly shutdown and restart.

PwC said it continued to explore other options including a sale of the business or a re-financing.