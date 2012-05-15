LONDON May 15 Fresh crude oil supplies are heading for the UK's Coryton refinery aboard an Italian-flagged vessel just as a short term deal to keep the plant running expires, trade sources and ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.

It was not clear whether the shipment, due to reach the stricken Petroplus refinery on Tuesday afternoon, was part of the expiring three-month deal to supply the plant, or part of a new arrangement to keep the plant running.

The three-month deal will end at midnight on Wednesday, UK MEP Richard Howitt said. Coryton's administrator said last month the fate of the refinery would be decided by mid-May when the current oil supply deal expired.

But no announcements are expected this week, according to a source familiar with the progress of the negotiations, who said any longer term solution would likely be disclosed in the next one to two weeks.