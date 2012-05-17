INSTANT VIEW 5-China's commodities imports mainly rise in May m/m, coal falls
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
LONDON May 17 Two preferred bidders are engaged in negotiations to buy Coryton, the UK's Petroplus plant, and one is looking to seal a deal within 10 days, Richard Howitt, a Member of the European Pariament said on Thursday.
The administrator PwC had previously said that a deal would be reached by the middle of May.
A deal with Morgan Stanley, KKR and Marcel Van Poecke to supply crude to the plant expired at midnight last night, Howitt said.
PwC declined to comment.
SYDNEY, June 8 The government of Australia's Northern Territory on Thursday gave the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.