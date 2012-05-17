LONDON May 17 Two preferred bidders are in
talks to buy Petroplus's UK Coryton refinery, said a
Member of the European Parliament, but its 900 employees still
face a nail-biting wait before their future is decided.
"I understand that there are two preferred bidders and one
is hopeful that the deal will be signed within 10 days," said
Richard Howitt, the MEP for the East of England.
Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity,
filed for administration in several jurisdictions after
defaulting on $1.75 billion of debt.
Steven Pearson, joint administrator at PwC had previously
said that a either a deal on Coryton would be reached by the
middle of May or it would close. He declined to comment further
on Thursday.
A deal with the plant's crude suppliers, Morgan Stanley
, KKR and Marcel Van Poecke, expired at midnight
Wednesday, Howitt said and it was unclear whether it would be
extended.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
A tanker was due to reach the plant on Tuesday with enough
crude to last 11 days and, as the original deal to supply crude
has expired, the ability of the plant to continue beyond the end
of this month is now in doubt.
Coryton is considered by analysts as the most attractive of
Petroplus's assets on offer, along with the Ingolstadt refinery
in Germany, though many question the long-term future of all the
plants.