LONDON Jan 13 Troubled oil refiner
Petroplus is expected to receive fresh supplies of crude oil at
its Coryton refinery in the UK next week, trading and shipping
sources said on Friday.
Petroplus has said it is in talks to secure a crude supply
deal to keep its UK and German plants running, and the delivery
is a signal that operations at least at Coryton will continue in
the weeks ahead.
The delivery is expected to arrive on Jan 21 aboard the Lian
Xing Hu with crude oil loaded from the Russian port of
Novorossiisk, according to satellite tracking data and trade
sources.
The Swiss-based refiner has been forced to halve processing
rates at its UK and German plants after its lenders cut credit
lines in recent weeks.
It has also had to shut plants in France and Belgium, and it
plans to close its Swiss plant early next week as a temporary
measure.
The possible permanent closure of refineries in France has
become a political issue and the country's industry minister
criticised Petroplus on Thursday for not providing more
information about the future of its refineries.