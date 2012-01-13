LONDON Jan 13 Troubled oil refiner Petroplus is expected to receive fresh supplies of crude oil at its Coryton refinery in the UK next week, trading and shipping sources said on Friday.

Petroplus has said it is in talks to secure a crude supply deal to keep its UK and German plants running, and the delivery is a signal that operations at least at Coryton will continue in the weeks ahead.

The delivery is expected to arrive on Jan 21 aboard the Lian Xing Hu with crude oil loaded from the Russian port of Novorossiisk, according to satellite tracking data and trade sources.

The Swiss-based refiner has been forced to halve processing rates at its UK and German plants after its lenders cut credit lines in recent weeks.

It has also had to shut plants in France and Belgium, and it plans to close its Swiss plant early next week as a temporary measure.

The possible permanent closure of refineries in France has become a political issue and the country's industry minister criticised Petroplus on Thursday for not providing more information about the future of its refineries.