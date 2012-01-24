* Refining margin at 3-mth high, seen pushing higher

* Outright gasoline prices steady on weak demand

* Alternative suppliers in UK ready to fill gap

By Simon Falush and Claire Milhench

LONDON, Jan 24 Gasoline prices may rise from already record levels in Europe after the closure of Britain's Petroplus-owned Coryton refinery, but a sharp spike is unlikely because of slack demand and ample alternative sources of supply.

The closure, meanwhile, will provide a significant boost to the margins of refiners that remain in the market, giving some support to a shaky industry.

Swiss-based refiner Petroplus revealed in late December that its banks had pulled credit lines. On Tuesday it filed for insolvency after defaulting on $1.75 billion in debt, and said it was halting supplies from Coryton.

Severe disruptions in gasoline supply in the UK are unlikely as competitors stand ready to move in and fill the gap.

Fuel wholesaler Greenergy said it was already increasing supplies to its customers to meet the extra demand.

"In response to the concerns about the future of the Coryton refinery, we have increased sales and we expect to be able to maintain that uplift in sales going forwards," said Alex Lewis, head of communications.

Essar Energy, which operates the Stanlow refinery, said it had the ability to increase production volumes.

Physical gasoline barge prices were steady on Tuesday, but traders attributed this to weak demand. "We are not feeling it yet, but it will come," said one gasoline broker.

CRACKS GAIN

The gasoline refining margin or crack rose on Tuesday to its highest level since early October at around $5.60 a barrel. The crack gives an indication of the level of profitability for the refiner in producing a barrel of gasoline.

It was in negative territory in November and December but has been rising steadily in January.

The company soon announced the closure of its Swiss, French and Belgian refineries, and these were factored into fuel prices and cracks over the month.

But the other two Petroplus refineries, Coryton and Ingolstadt in Germany, were kept open and running at around half capacity, and many thought the two could remain open because they were relatively profitable.

The complete halt of product supply from Coryton was not expected and will add upward pressure to gasoline prices, trade sources said.

"I think most of this reduced supply was factored in, but with the last two refineries at 50 percent, not at zero. So that will be a surprise and why things are a little stronger today," a trader said.

The Ingolstadt refinery in Germany is continuing to operate at roughly half capacity and is still supplying the market with refined products, a trade source said on Tuesday.

Michael Poulsen, an analyst at Global Risk Management, said the withdrawal of Petroplus from the market would have "a significant impact on the remaining refinery margins, and crack-spreads/margins are unlikely to fall any time soon".

Longer term, there is scope for margins to be pushed down again as new capacity in Asia and the Middle East builds.

"The refineries going offline will wipe out nearly all the global overcapacity and support margins in 2012, but refineries coming online from Asia and the Middle East will push them down further down the line," said Paul Horsnell, analyst at Barclays Capital.