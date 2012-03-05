LONDON, March 5 The administrator of
Petroplus' UK assets, PwC, has called a meeting with
creditors to discuss the company's current position and its
restructuring options.
PwC said the company has over $2.3 billion of debt due to
creditors, including $1.75 billion in relation to guarantees of
four public note issues by other companies in the Petroplus
group.
Assets include the UK refinery at Coryton, which is being
held at a book value of $1.3 billion, and around $250 million of
accounts receivable mainly from other Petroplus companies across
Europe, which are also in insolvency proceedings.
"To continue operations at the refinery in the medium term,
the company will need some $1 billion of new financing and will
need the support of its creditors as part of a wide-reaching
financial and operational restructuring," joint administrator
and PwC partner Steven Pearson said.
A sale and even a closure of the refinery are also being
considered should a refinancing and restructuring prove
unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by Jason
Neely)