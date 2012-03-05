* Pwc schedules creditor meetings for March 12th and 21st
* Coryton needs $1 bln of new financing to continue
operations
* Still mulling sale, closure if restructuring unsuccessful
LONDON, March 5 The administrator of
Petroplus' UK assets, PwC, announced on Monday two
meetings with creditors to be held later in March to discuss the
company's current position and its restructuring options.
PwC said the company had over $2.3 billion of debt,
including $1.75 billion in relation to guarantees of four public
note issues by other companies in the Petroplus group.
Assets include the UK refinery at Coryton, which is being
held at a book value of $1.3 billion, and around $250 million of
accounts receivable mainly from other Petroplus companies across
Europe, which are also in insolvency proceedings.
"To continue operations at the refinery in the medium term,
the company will need some $1 billion of new financing and will
need the support of its creditors as part of a wide-reaching
financial and operational restructuring," joint administrator
and PwC partner Steven Pearson said.
No details of the restructuring proposals are currently
available.
Holders of $1.75 billion of convertible bonds and senior
notes held by the Petroplus Refining and Marketing Limited, the
UK operation, have been invited to a meeting on March 12.
A second meeting for all creditors will take place on March
21.
A sale and even a closure of the refinery are also being
considered should a refinancing and restructuring prove
unsuccessful. But potential suitors will need a large balance
sheet to meet the demands of the refinery, Pearson told Reuters
in a previous interview.
Coryton, the most prized asset of now insolvent Petroplus,
secured a three-month breathing space by means of a tolling
agreement with Morgan Stanley, KKR and Petroplus' co-founder
Marcel van Poecke's investment vehicle AtlasInvest in
mid-February.
The agreement will see it continue to receive crude to
refine, helping to avoid what could otherwise be a costly
shutdown.
The plant is running at around 120,000-130,000 barrels per
day (bpd) compared with a full capacity of around 172,000 bpd,
Pearson said.