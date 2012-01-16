GENEVA Jan 16 Swiss-based refiner Petroplus closed its 68,000 barrel per day Cressier refinery on Monday, a Swiss trade union spokesman said.

The company has had difficulties in securing crude oil supplies after lenders cut access to credit.

"The Cressier plant stopped production today. They are now doing maintenance work, preparing the refinery so if they find a new buyer or if they have the funds they can restart production immediately under the best conditions," said Catherine Laubscher, regional secretary of UNIA in the canton of Neuchatel.

Petroplus has been forced to shut down refineries in France, Belgium and Switzerland and halve output at two others after banking lenders cut its credit lines last month.