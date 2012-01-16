(Adds detail on petition in paras 4-5)

GENEVA Jan 16 Swiss-based refiner Petroplus closed its 68,000 barrel per day Cressier refinery on Monday, a Swiss trade union spokesman said.

The company has had difficulties in securing crude oil supplies after lenders cut access to credit last month.

"The Cressier plant stopped production today. They are now doing maintenance work, preparing the refinery so if they find a new buyer or if they have the funds they can restart production immediately under the best conditions," said Catherine Laubscher, regional secretary of UNIA in the canton of Neuchatel.

She added that the union was hopeful that a solution would be found to keep the refinery operational in the long term.

UNIA launched an online petition calling on the Swiss economy minister to match the French government's pledge and intervene directly with bank lenders to protect the refiner from bankruptcy.

Petroplus has been forced to shut down refineries in France, Belgium and Switzerland and halve output at its UK and German plants.

