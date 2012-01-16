(Adds detail on petition in paras 4-5)
GENEVA Jan 16 Swiss-based refiner
Petroplus closed its 68,000 barrel per day Cressier
refinery on Monday, a Swiss trade union spokesman said.
The company has had difficulties in securing crude oil
supplies after lenders cut access to credit last month.
"The Cressier plant stopped production today. They are now
doing maintenance work, preparing the refinery so if they find a
new buyer or if they have the funds they can restart production
immediately under the best conditions," said Catherine
Laubscher, regional secretary of UNIA in the canton of
Neuchatel.
She added that the union was hopeful that a solution would
be found to keep the refinery operational in the long term.
UNIA launched an online petition calling on the Swiss
economy minister to match the French government's pledge and
intervene directly with bank lenders to protect the refiner from
bankruptcy.
Petroplus has been forced to shut down refineries in France,
Belgium and Switzerland and halve output at its UK and German
plants.
