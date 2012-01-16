* BP eyeying support for troubled refiner
* Petroplus resumes some oil trade in North Sea
GENEVA Jan 16 London-based BP has
sold a cargo of North Sea crude to troubled refiner Petroplus
, trade sources said on Monday, as the oil giant mulls
providing support to Petroplus to enable it continue operating
and supplying BP's UK retail stations.
After Petroplus's banks cut credit lines, the Swiss
headquartered company struggled to find companies willing to
supply it with crude on normal credit terms.
It said last week it was negotiating with oil companies to
secure a crude supply tie-up to keep its British and German
plants running. Industry sources said BP was among those in the
talks.
Trade and industry sources see BP as a likely
partner in a crude supply management deal as it relies on
Petroplus's Coryton plant in Britain to feed refined products to
its retailing network.
"I saw them buying an Ekofisk from BP ... but I also
saw another firm cancel a cargo," said a senior oil trader,
referring to a grade of North Sea oil used for the Coryton
refinery.
The refiner has been looking for a crude supply deal with a
third party since late last year in a move designed to improve
cash flow and slim down its trading operations.
Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner, has been
forced to announce the temporary closure of three refineries and
to halve output at two others in Germany and the UK after
lenders cut its credit lines.
Spot market oil trade with Petroplus dried up in late
December after news that bank lenders had frozen $1 billion of
credit, but is slowly resuming in the North Sea after it reached
a temporary agreement with creditors.
The firm is expected to receive fresh supplies of crude oil
from the Russian port of Novorossiisk, trade and shipping
sources said late last week.
But other companies are either unable or unwilling to sell
crude to Petroplus, traders said, because of ongoing concerns
over a possible bankruptcy.
BP declined to comment on crude sales or potential financial
lifelines for Petroplus but said it was watching the situation
carefully.