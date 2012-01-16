* BP eyeying support for troubled refiner

* Petroplus resumes some oil trade in North Sea

GENEVA Jan 16 London-based BP has sold a cargo of North Sea crude to troubled refiner Petroplus , trade sources said on Monday, as the oil giant mulls providing support to Petroplus to enable it continue operating and supplying BP's UK retail stations.

After Petroplus's banks cut credit lines, the Swiss headquartered company struggled to find companies willing to supply it with crude on normal credit terms.

It said last week it was negotiating with oil companies to secure a crude supply tie-up to keep its British and German plants running. Industry sources said BP was among those in the talks.

Trade and industry sources see BP as a likely partner in a crude supply management deal as it relies on Petroplus's Coryton plant in Britain to feed refined products to its retailing network.

"I saw them buying an Ekofisk from BP ... but I also saw another firm cancel a cargo," said a senior oil trader, referring to a grade of North Sea oil used for the Coryton refinery.

The refiner has been looking for a crude supply deal with a third party since late last year in a move designed to improve cash flow and slim down its trading operations.

Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner, has been forced to announce the temporary closure of three refineries and to halve output at two others in Germany and the UK after lenders cut its credit lines.

Spot market oil trade with Petroplus dried up in late December after news that bank lenders had frozen $1 billion of credit, but is slowly resuming in the North Sea after it reached a temporary agreement with creditors.

The firm is expected to receive fresh supplies of crude oil from the Russian port of Novorossiisk, trade and shipping sources said late last week.

But other companies are either unable or unwilling to sell crude to Petroplus, traders said, because of ongoing concerns over a possible bankruptcy.

BP declined to comment on crude sales or potential financial lifelines for Petroplus but said it was watching the situation carefully.