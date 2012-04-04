(Refiles to fix format)
* Transplant of U.S. refining model to Europe
* O'Malley bet on boom in refinery margins
* Thousands of Petroplus jobs threatened, plants idle
* French refinery closure became election issue
By Simon Falush and Zaida Espana
CORRINGHAM, Britain, April 4 Flush with success
in building up his oil refining business in the United States,
New Yorker Thomas O'Malley was confident he could repeat the
trick in Europe at the helm of Petroplus.
Now the man nicknamed the "godfather of refining" has gone,
Swiss-based Petroplus is in administration and only one of its
five refineries has avoided at least temporary closure.
The future of all five remains in doubt, threatening
thousands of jobs in central and northern Europe.
O'Malley arrived in 2006 at Petroplus, a company
founded by two Dutchmen s teeped in the European oil industry,
just as the big oil majors were selling refineries across the
continent even though refinery profit margins were enjoying a
rare upturn.
Under his leadership Petroplus became Europe's largest
independent refiner by capacity, but over time the oil majors'
decision to step back from refining proved wise.
By contrast, O'Malley pursued what turned out to be a
disastrous strategy, displaying bad timing and a poor
understanding of how the economics of the refining industry
varies between regions.
Like so many businessmen, the self-confessed "short, bald
Irishman" from a working class New York City background, failed
to foresee the global financial crisis which struck in 2008, and
the consequences for fuel demand.
"The future can never be certain, but it is my belief that
we will continue to see strong refining margins well into the
next decade," O'Malley said in the company's 2006 annual report.
Within a couple of years, the economic boom had turned to
bust. Refining margins - the value of oil products over the cost
of the crude from which they are extracted - collapsed and
Swiss-listed Petroplus began its long decline.
Struggling with thin margins and slack demand, Petroplus
ultimately went down when the cost of credit rose and its
creditors pulled the plug.
FROM PETROPLUS TO PETROMINUS
In January this year the company declared itself insolvent
and went into administration. O'Malley is back in the United
States, pursuing another project in the same industry.
"He was trying to replicate the business model of
independent refining in Europe based on his prior success in the
U.S.," said Gergely Varkonyi, analyst at Deutsche Bank.
"O'Malley underestimated the challenges in European refining
restructuring."
Shockwaves from the collapse of Petroplus spread beyond the
oil industry as the closure of its Petit-Couronne refinery on
the Seine became an issue in the French election campaign.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, struggling to hold onto power as
unemployment climbs, brokered a deal for Shell to supply the
plant and allow it to reopen at least temporarily.
In Britain, panic buying of gasoline broke out in January as
motorists feared disruption to supplies when the Coryton plant
came under threat - although it uniquely among the five
Petroplus sites has kept refining without a break.
ROSY 2005 OUTLOOK
Back in 2005, prospects looked good. The industry was in
robust health. Refineries laboured at full capacity to produce
the fuels China needed to support an economic boom both at home
and abroad. The U.S. trucking fleet was using record amounts of
transport fuel to distribute Chinese goods delivered by record
numbers of container ships into its West Coast ports to American
consumers across the country.
That forced up refined product prices faster even than
rising crude costs, delivering higher profit margins. Refiners
responded by investing in more capacity to make gasoline and
diesel.
At the same time, credit was cheap.
This seemed an ideal time for private equity firms Carlyle
Group and Riverstone to move in with a fashionable debt-funded
buyout. Petroplus, a medium-sized European player, seemed ripe
for expansion and the perfect target.
They bought the business in July 2005 for around 280 million
euros ($339 million), aiming to expand it rapidly and sell it at
a profit. Petroplus hired O'Malley, a big name in the United
States where he had already successfully built up and sold on
refineries.
Shortly after he joined, the firm's founders Marcel van
Poecke and Willem Willemstein departed. T his left O'Malley as
chief executive and chairman of a complex European company, but
short of senior staff with experience of the markets for its
refineries in Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland and the UK.
In the United States, O'Malley built up refining business
Premcor by buying plants he believed to be undervalued and he
followed the same strategy at Petroplus.
With O'Malley in the driving seat, Petroplus bought a
Belgian refinery in Antwerp in 2006 for an estimated $511
million to add to the Swiss Cressier plant which it had already
purchased in 2000 and one on Britain's Teesside acquired in
2005.
In November 2006 Petroplus floated for $2.4 billion in
Switzerland's biggest public share offering for five years. This
marked the exit for Carlyle and Riverstone which achieved their
target of selling the business for a big profit.
Some proceeds went towards repaying debt and the company
declared itself debt-free by the end of the year. However,
Petroplus kept a credit facility of up to $2 billion, allowing
it to borrow from banks whenever it required funds.
With this cushion, the company felt confident enough to
eliminate what was standard practice for most in the industry:
hedging its refining margins. Hedging would have provided
protection against the sharp decline in refining profits that
was to hit the company from 2008.
Fluctuations in refining margins affected its fortunes
significantly. A rise or fall of $1 per barrel would produce a
gain or loss in pre-tax profit of $73 million in 2006 and $141
million in 2007, the company said.
GOLDEN AGE
In what appeared to be a golden age for refining, the
company kept paying high prices for ageing assets.
In 2007 it made perhaps its least wise purchases, buying the
Petit-Couronne and Reichstett refineries in France from Shell
for an estimated $875 million.
It also bought the Ingolstadt plant in Germany for around
$623 million and Coryton from BP for $1.4 billion, backed
by some $1.2 billion worth of bonds.
The strategy was paying off. Petroplus shares in July 2007
reached just under 116 Swiss francs, a stunning climb from its
listing price around 59 francs the previous year.
That was the high water mark for Petroplus. Cracks had begun
to show.
A fire broke out at Coryton in 2007. The British Health and
Safety Executive has investigated 20 incidents reported there
over the past four years.
Some refinery workers said cost cutting had caused a decline
in safety. "Management stayed the same but guys at the refinery
saw everything deteriorate without any work being carried out,"
said one worker at the Petit-Couronne refinery, who did not want
to be identified.
"Some workers were scared of coming to work sometimes
because safety conditions were not fulfilled any longer."
Petroplus said in an emailed response to Reuters questions
that there had been no fatalities at any of its sites since it
bought them, though it noted that there were 14 fatalities
reported in the European downstream oil industry overall in
2010.
CRISIS STRIKES
In 2008 the golden age for refiners, like many other
businesses, came to an abrupt end. The end of easy credit, the
collapse of Lehman Brothers and financial crisis caused
recession across Western economies.
European demand for oil products collapsed. Some experts
believe the continent's consumption will never recover to its
2007 levels even when economic growth resumes.
With crude oil prices now surging again, much of European
industry has switched to other fuels such as natural gas or
invested heavily in energy saving. Motor manufacturers are
turning out ever more fuel efficient models.
The creaking Petroplus refineries also faced increasing
competition from more modern and efficient plants in Asia while
U.S. refiners, which had always been more profitable, also rode
the storm better.
According to data from energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie,
U.S. refining margins averaged $10.70 a barrel in 2008, compared
with $4.35 in Europe.
Margins tumbled to $4.10 in 2009 in the United States but
had recovered to $5.90 by 2011. By contrast, European margins
continued sliding to just $1 last year.
CRUMBLING EDIFICE
The Petroplus edifice began crumbling well before the end of
last year when a consortium of 13 banks froze a $1 billion
credit facility that company had used to buy crude oil.
Alarm bells began ringing last August when it posted a
larger-than-expected second quarter loss, putting it in breach
of a loan covenant and sending its shares to an all time low.
More signs of strain emerged in October when it said it
might have to shut down the lubricants unit at Petit-Couronne.
In November it reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the
third quarter requiring it to secure a covenant waiver from its
lenders.
The company's last loan deal was the $1 billion revolving
credit which was renegotiated in October 2009. That loan, priced
at a hefty 300 basis points over Libor, was led by ABN Amro, BNP
Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING, Natixis and Societe
Generale, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
One trigger that sent the banks scrambling for the exit was
the sale, announced in the UK on Nov. 30, of $200 million of
receivables, where the company was obliged to promise the
proceeds of future sales revenues, said Martin Schreiber,
analyst at ZKB in Zurich.
"With its highly leveraged balance sheet if it sells part of
its receivables, the debt holders worry about their assets if it
does have to go into bankruptcy," he said, adding that the fact
it had to do so added to anxiety about the company's future.
Petroplus filed for insolvency in January after it defaulted
on $1.75 billion of debt and all five of its refineries were put
up for sale.
Coryton kept refining under administration, having
effectively leased its refinery to co-founder van Poecke,
together with Morgan Stanley and private equity outfit KKR.
Petit-Couronne is due to reopen under the six-month
processing deal with Shell which Sarkozy brokered.
Trading firm Gunvor said it was buying the Antwerp refinery,
although the plant has yet to start up, and the remaining
facilities are still seeking firm buyers.
O'Malley is now at PBF Energy, a joint venture of private
equity firms Blackstone and First Reserve. In November, PBF
announced plans to raise funds through an initial public
offering.
O'Malley declined to respond to Reuters questions on
Petroplus.
FAILED MODEL
Analysts said O'Malley's model where refineries operated
independently of upstream exploration and production or
downstream distribution outlets meant the company lacked less
control over prices than integrated oil majors.
"In the United States it's a normal thing to do, but it
isn't so much in Europe," said Schreiber at ZKB in Zurich.
Deutsche Bank's Varkonyi said that while U.S. refiners
suffered overcapacity from time to time, the problem was much
less entrenched than in Europe.
U.S. companies were more nimble in cutting excess capacity
than their European counterparts, some of which were subject to
political pressures to protect jobs as illustrated by Sarkozy's
intervention at Petit-Couronne.
"When margins were weak, the (U.S.) market has undergone a
relatively healthy restructuring. This hasn't been the case in
Europe (where) owners are state-owned, or state-influenced
companies," Varkonyi said.
Regulatory reasons meant that shutting down or converting a
refinery to a terminal has always been much more difficult,
expensive and complicated than in the United States, he added.
O'Malley left behind some angry people. Speaking at the bar
of Pegasus Social Club on the grounds of the Coryton refinery in
Essex, Mark Stevens said: "Petroplus is a company based on greed
and financial mismanagement on an epic scale."
"Its owners bought the company on an ill-conceived plan and
disappeared back to America when it failed. They changed its
structure, and left it in the hands of Europeans. Now they are
trying the same tricks in America," added Stevens, who retired
as a process controller at Coryton at the end of January.
(Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'pinto in Zurich, Marion
Douet in Paris and Marc Parrad in Rouen and Ikuko Kurahone in
London; editing by David Stamp and Richard Mably)