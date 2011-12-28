PARIS Dec 28 The French government said on Wednesday it would do all it can to help Petroplus negotiate with bankers after the freezing of about $1 billion of the Swiss oil refiner's borrowing allowances looked set to hurt its business in France.

Petroplus said on Wednesday lenders had frozen about $1 billion in borrowing allowances the company relies on to buy crude oil, sending shares of Europe's top independent refiner down to their all-time low.

Petroplus employs 550 people in France. (Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Christian Plumb)