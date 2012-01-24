GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech sell-off weighs again on stocks; dollar slips
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
LONDON Jan 24 Petroplus's Ingolstadt refinery in Germany is continuing to operate at roughly half capacity and is still supplying the market with refined products, a trade source said on Tuesday.
The refinery can process around 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and produces both light and middle distillate products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel sold predominantly in Germany and Austria, according to its website.
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
OTTAWA, June 12 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied he had suggested deleting mentions of the Paris climate pact from the final communique of a major summit to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.