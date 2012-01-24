LONDON Jan 24 Petroplus's Ingolstadt refinery in Germany is continuing to operate at roughly half capacity and is still supplying the market with refined products, a trade source said on Tuesday.

The refinery can process around 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and produces both light and middle distillate products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel sold predominantly in Germany and Austria, according to its website.