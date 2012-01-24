LONDON Jan 24 Petroplus's Ingolstadt refinery in Germany is continuing to operate at roughly half capacity and is still supplying the market with refined products, a trade source said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Swiss-based refiner emailed customers to say that all of its supplies from its Coryton refinery in Britain had been halted as a result of the insolvency filing.

But differences in German legislation are allowing the Ingolstadt refinery to continue to distribute fuel to clients, according to the trade source.

"In each country, the insolvency laws are different," the trade source said.

The Swiss-based refiner is filing for insolvency after falling victim to shrinking margins in the sector and high debt resulting from its business model.

The refinery can process around 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and produces both light and middle distillate products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel sold predominantly in Germany and Austria, according to its website.