MUNICH Dec 27 The southern German Ingolstadt refinery plant of troubled Swiss group Petroplus Holdings was running as normal, a spokesman for the plant in Bavaria state said on Tuesday.

"We are producing as normal," he said in response to an enquiry, but added he had not yet received concrete information about the state of the Swiss parent group.

The company in Switzerland said on Tuesday lenders have frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility and the company is evaluating options to maintain operations at its European refining and marketing system.

The German plant has a refining capacity of 110,000 barrels of oil a day. (Reporting by Jens Hack)