MUNICH Dec 27 The southern German
Ingolstadt refinery plant of troubled Swiss group Petroplus
Holdings was running as normal, a spokesman for the
plant in Bavaria state said on Tuesday.
"We are producing as normal," he said in response to an
enquiry, but added he had not yet received concrete information
about the state of the Swiss parent group.
The company in Switzerland said on Tuesday lenders have
frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility and
the company is evaluating options to maintain operations at its
European refining and marketing system.
The German plant has a refining capacity of 110,000 barrels
of oil a day.
(Reporting by Jens Hack)