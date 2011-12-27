* Lenders freeze $1 billion in uncommitted lines under
credit facility
* Shares plummet 27 pct
ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus
Holdings said lenders have frozen about $1 billion
under its revolving credit facility and the company is
evaluating options to maintain operations at its European
refining and marketing system, sending its shares down.
Shares in Petroplus had dropped 27 percent by 0832 GMT,
sharply underperforming a flat Swiss mid caps index.
Petroplus did not provide a reason for the lenders' action
in its statement and the company was not immediately available
for further comments.
"The company intends to continue negotiations with the banks
for a prompt restoration of the credit lines, and is evaluating
additional strategic options to maintain operations in its
European refining and marketing system," it said in the
statement.
The uncommitted lines in the credit facility are critical to
allow the company's operating units to meet their obligations
when due, Petroplus said.
"Today's announcement is a serious issue as in the
worst case the company would lack the funds required to maintain
operations," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher said in a note. "We
strongly advise investors to stay clear of the stock until a
sustainable financing can be restored."