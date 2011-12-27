* Lenders freeze $1 billion in uncommitted lines under credit facility

* Ingolstadt refinery still in operation- spokesman

ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus Holdings said lenders had frozen about $1 billion in a revolving credit facility and it was evaluating options to maintain operations of its European refining and marketing system, sending its shares to a record low.

The uncommitted lines in the credit facility are critical to allow the company's operating units to meet their obligations when due, Petroplus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Petroplus did not provide a reason for the lenders' action in its statement, and the refiner could not immediately be reached for further comments.

"The company intends to continue negotiations with the banks for a prompt restoration of the credit lines and is evaluating additional strategic options to maintain operations in its European refining and marketing system," Petroplus said in the statement.

Its shares in Petroplus were down 38.8 percent by 0926 GMT to 2.10 Swiss francs, after hitting a record low of 2.06 francs.

"Today's announcement is a serious issue, as in the worst case the company would lack the funds required to maintain operations," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher said in a note.

"We strongly advise investors to stay clear of the stock until a sustainable financing can be restored."

Escher said the refiner still had $1.1 billion of committed lines under the revolving credit facility but relied on uncommitted lines to cover obligations when due.

Petroplus currently operates five refineries across Europe: in Coryton in the United Kingdom, in Antwerp in Belgium, in Petit Couronne in France, in Ingolstadt in Germany and in Cressier in Switzerland.

A spokesman for the company's refinery in Ingolstadt said it remained unaffected by the financial problems and that production was ongoing.