* Lenders freeze $1 billion in uncommitted lines under
credit facility
* Ingolstadt refinery still in operation- spokesman
ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus
Holdings said lenders had frozen about $1 billion in a
revolving credit facility and it was evaluating options to
maintain operations of its European refining and marketing
system, sending its shares to a record low.
The uncommitted lines in the credit facility are critical to
allow the company's operating units to meet their obligations
when due, Petroplus said in a statement on Tuesday.
Petroplus did not provide a reason for the lenders' action
in its statement, and the refiner could not immediately be
reached for further comments.
"The company intends to continue negotiations with the banks
for a prompt restoration of the credit lines and is evaluating
additional strategic options to maintain operations in its
European refining and marketing system," Petroplus said in the
statement.
Its shares in Petroplus were down 38.8 percent by 0926 GMT
to 2.10 Swiss francs, after hitting a record low of 2.06 francs.
"Today's announcement is a serious issue, as in the worst
case the company would lack the funds required to maintain
operations," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher said in a note.
"We strongly advise investors to stay clear of the stock
until a sustainable financing can be restored."
Escher said the refiner still had $1.1 billion of committed
lines under the revolving credit facility but relied on
uncommitted lines to cover obligations when due.
Petroplus currently operates five refineries across Europe:
in Coryton in the United Kingdom, in Antwerp in Belgium, in
Petit Couronne in France, in Ingolstadt in Germany and in
Cressier in Switzerland.
A spokesman for the company's refinery in Ingolstadt said it
remained unaffected by the financial problems and that
production was ongoing.