By Ikuko Kurahone and Marie Maitre

LONDON/PARIS, Dec 28 France's government on Wednesday offered embattled Swiss refiner Petroplus help in its talk with lenders as the firm neared a stoppage of its plants in five European countries due to a lack of crude while an angry trade union called for their nationalisation.

The French government said it will do all it can to help Petroplus negotiate with bankers after the freezing of about $1 billion of the Swiss oil refiner's borrowing allowances sent shares of Europe's top independent refiner down to an all-time low.

"Even though Petroplus is a Swiss group and banking negotiations are mostly with foreign banks, the state will do everything it can to help Petroplus and allow it to maintain activity in France," Economy Minister Francois Baroin and Energy Minister Eric Besson said in a statement adding there were three French banks in the lenders pool.

France, which had one of its worst refining sector strikes last year, is heading into an election year, with presidential vote and parliamentary elections in the spring likely to be influenced by job protection rhetoric.

Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining capacity including plants in Ingolstadt in Germany, Antwerp in Belgium, Cressier in Switzerland, Coryton in Britain and Petit Couronne in France.

Petroplus, which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic climate that has cut refining margins, already closed two refineries in recent years and said it was considering the future of its Petit Couronne facility.

The statement from the French government followed a call from a trade union on European governments to nationalise all five refineries.

"It is perfectly unacceptable to have let a group of financial speculators take control of five refineries in Europe... Governments must face their responsibility," the chemical branch of France's top CGT union said in a statement.

"The CGT is not talking about state aid but about a takeover by the state," the statement added.

STOPPAGE RISK

Oil traders said on Wednesday they had stopped sales with Petroplus, citing the fear of non-payments, leading to a likely shut down in at least some of its European plants.

"(We) are running out of crude so after a few days we have to stop...We will try to keep the "good ones" (profitable refineries) as long as possible running," a source at Petroplus said.

The least profitable Petroplus refinery in the third quarter was the 68,000 bpd Swiss Cressier plant followed by France's 162,000 bpd Petit Couronne, according to the firm's website.

The general director of the Swiss oil industry body Niklaus Boss told Reuters the landlocked Alpine country had stocks amounting to at least 135 days of future oil consumption and would increase imports if the refinery were mothballed.

According to Petromatrix consultancy, Petroplus was planning to refine 460,000-510,000 barrels per day (bpd)in the fourth quarter, relying for 40 percent of its crude on Russian Urals, 35 percent on UK's Forties, 12 percent on Kazakhstan's CPC and 13 percent on Nigeria's Bonny Light.

"If Petroplus is forced into shutdown then when combined with the U.S. East Coast shutdowns this would be a case for being long the European product cracks," said Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix, referring to the profitability of producing oil products from crude.

Helen Henton from Standard Chartered said that any shutdown could have a significant upward impact on European product markets where supplies are already tight, as indicated by the high spot price relative to more distant contracts.

"The closure would not impact final demand for oil products - and higher product spreads are likely at least to lead to higher capacity utilisation at other European refineries..."

The United States is set to lose some 700,000 bpd of refining capacity on the East Coast as a result of Sunoco and Conoco scaling operations down.

Carl Larry, President of Oil Outlooks in New York, said the development could be positive for U.S. refiners as it may allow increase refineries utilisation above 90 percent and export more distillates for profit to the European Union.

A number of Russian Urals crude traders said they also feared the partial or full closure of Petroplus could put the export grade of the world's largest oil producer under pressure in coming week.

"Today Petroplus is my biggest worry as far as Urals' levels are concerned," one trader said after Urals crude differentials to benchmark dated Brent had one of the steepest falls on record on Wednesday.