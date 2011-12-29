* S&P, Moody's downgrade refiner's credit ratings
* S&P says ability of company to make payments in doubt
* Lending banks in talks on possible solution-sources
* No decision yet, situation difficult -French govt srce
(Adds bank sources, Moody's cut)
By Caroline Copley and Lionel Laurent
ZURICH/PARIS, Dec 29 Embattled Swiss-based
oil refiner Petroplus was hit with a credit-rating cut
from Moody's and Standard & Poor's on Thursday as its lending
banks tried to thrash out a solution to keep the debt-laden
company afloat.
Petroplus's future has been thrown into doubt since it
revealed on Tuesday lenders had frozen a $1 billion credit
facility the company relies on to buy crude oil.
Its share price has fallen by more than 50 percent in two
days on fears the company's liquidity crunch is insurmountable.
"We now assess Petroplus's liquidity position as 'weak',"
S&P said in a statement on Thursday. The ratings agency cut
Petroplus's long-term credit rating to CCC+ from B, saying the
company may not be able to make payments to keep operating.
Moody's followed suit soon after, cutting Petroplus's
ratings to Caa1, from B2, and placing them under review.
Petroplus's 13 lending banks, which include Credit Suisse
, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank,
are still locked in talks to find a new arrangement for the
company, which has fallen victim to the tough environment for
refiners, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
"Talks are continuing to try and find a solution," one of
the sources said.
One of the sources also said that France's BNP Paribas
and Dutch banks ING and Rabobank
had always wanted an alternative arrangement to avoid a freezing
of the credit facility, but that the ten other banks in the
consortium had decided against it.
"It only takes one of the consortium to pull out and the
whole thing falls apart," said a banking source with knowledge
of the Petroplus situation.
BNP declined to comment while ING and Rabobank could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The potential impact on jobs from the Petroplus crisis has
spurred the French government to offer its help, even though
only three of the banks in the consortium are French: BNP,
Societe Generale and Natixis.
Economy Minister Francois Baroin and Energy Minister Eric
Besson said on Wednesday France would do "everything it can" to
help Petroplus and maintain its activity in France, which
includes the Petit Couronne refinery plant.
"We are still at a stage of discussions. No decision has
been made," said a French government source. "The big problem
for us is that the company is a Swiss one so there is nothing we
can really decide from here."
Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining
capacity, including Coryton in the United Kingdom, Antwerp in
Belgium, Ingolstadt in Germany and Cressier in
Switzerland.
Shares in Petroplus were up 0.6 percent at 1.66 Swiss francs
by 1522 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Marie Maitre in Paris, Emma Farge in
London and Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Editing by David Hulmes and
David Cowell)