By Caroline Copley and Lionel Laurent

ZURICH/PARIS, Dec 29 Embattled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus was hit with a credit-rating cut from Moody's and Standard & Poor's on Thursday as its lending banks tried to thrash out a solution to keep the debt-laden company afloat.

Petroplus's future has been thrown into doubt since it revealed on Tuesday lenders had frozen a $1 billion credit facility the company relies on to buy crude oil.

Its share price has fallen by more than 50 percent in two days on fears the company's liquidity crunch is insurmountable.

"We now assess Petroplus's liquidity position as 'weak'," S&P said in a statement on Thursday. The ratings agency cut Petroplus's long-term credit rating to CCC+ from B, saying the company may not be able to make payments to keep operating.

Moody's followed suit soon after, cutting Petroplus's ratings to Caa1, from B2, and placing them under review.

Petroplus's 13 lending banks, which include Credit Suisse , Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, are still locked in talks to find a new arrangement for the company, which has fallen victim to the tough environment for refiners, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"Talks are continuing to try and find a solution," one of the sources said.

One of the sources also said that France's BNP Paribas and Dutch banks ING and Rabobank had always wanted an alternative arrangement to avoid a freezing of the credit facility, but that the ten other banks in the consortium had decided against it.

"It only takes one of the consortium to pull out and the whole thing falls apart," said a banking source with knowledge of the Petroplus situation.

BNP declined to comment while ING and Rabobank could not immediately be reached for comment.

The potential impact on jobs from the Petroplus crisis has spurred the French government to offer its help, even though only three of the banks in the consortium are French: BNP, Societe Generale and Natixis.

Economy Minister Francois Baroin and Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Wednesday France would do "everything it can" to help Petroplus and maintain its activity in France, which includes the Petit Couronne refinery plant.

"We are still at a stage of discussions. No decision has been made," said a French government source. "The big problem for us is that the company is a Swiss one so there is nothing we can really decide from here."

Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining capacity, including Coryton in the United Kingdom, Antwerp in Belgium, Ingolstadt in Germany and Cressier in Switzerland.

Shares in Petroplus were up 0.6 percent at 1.66 Swiss francs by 1522 GMT. (Additional reporting by Marie Maitre in Paris, Emma Farge in London and Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Editing by David Hulmes and David Cowell)