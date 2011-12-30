* "Temporary economic shutdowns" of French, Swiss, Belgian
plants
* Source says "provisional financing" agreed to keep talks
going
* French, Belgian refineries to close Sunday/Monday
* Negotiations with 13 banks continue
* Company's troubles throws spotlight on ex-chief O'Malley
By Marie Maitre and Caroline Copley
PARIS/NEUCHATEL, Dec 30 Petroplus
is to close three of its five oil refineries because it has run
out of money for crude supplies since bankers froze its credit
lines abruptly this week.
Talks with the bankers have been "open and constructive" and
will continue in the coming days, the financially troubled
company said in a statement about the closures, two of which
will begin over the coming weekend.
"In the meantime, the company will start temporary economic
shutdowns of the Petit Couronne (France), Antwerp (Belgium) and
Cressier (Switzerland) refineries in January 2012 given limited
credit availability and the economic climate in Europe."
A victim of oversupply in European refining and of an
investment strategy under former boss Thomas O'Malley that fell
foul of an industry downturn, Petroplus and European government
officials have been locked in talks with the 13 banks that froze
a $1 billion facility it needed to buy crude oil.
Friday's announcement follows days of talks among bankers,
government officials and the company aimed at keeping fuel
flowing from Europe's biggest independent refiner.
A source close to the situation said a "provisional
financing agreement" had been found to keep the talks going
after intensive talks involving banks, the company and local
governments.
And a Swiss local government official said he was urging the
banking consortium to reconsider, although he did not confirm
any breakthrough.
"I called yesterday to both Swiss banks, UBS and
Credit Suisse, to insist on the local and strategic
importance of the Cressier plant," said Thierry Grosjean,
Economy Minister at the Swiss canton of Neuchatel, home to
Petroplus's Cressier refinery.
Traders and analysts expect a large customer, supplier or
banker could step in to keep plants running at some point.
But despite efforts so far, workers at the company's French
and Belgian refineries were already preparing shutdowns on
Sunday and Monday, according to officials and trade unions.
"There is no more crude coming in so the plant cannot work
any more so we need to start shutting down all the plant's units
on Monday, but this is a technical shutdown," said a spokeswoman
for Petroplus in France. "The shutdown will take about a week."
The Cressier plant has enought crude to last between 15 and
20 days, according to the head of economic services in the
canton of Neuchatel, Patrick Cossettini. Traders said that of
Petroplus's five plants, the UK plant in Coryton might be the
last to stop given its superior tank holding capacity.
WHY FREEZE NOW?
It remained unclear why the banks cut funding so abruptly
just two months after allowing the troubled company to breach
debt covenants without penalty.
Analysts and traders believe a worsening outlook for the
industry and pressure from governments on banks to boost bank
capital might be among the reasons for the unusual move, but one
loan industry player thought otherwise.
"For me, this is a clear signal that something must have
happened - banks don't do that. Banks would only act in such a
manner if something has occurred. This is very untypical - some
information is clearly missing," said a head of loan syndicate
who is not involved in Petroplus financing but still did not
want to be named.
Apart from Friday's statement, Swiss-based Petroplus has not
responded to phone calls and emails from Reuters and has
declined to elaborate on a Dec. 27 announcement on the frozen
credit lines.
O'MALLEY CONNECTION
The ailing company's latest financing problems throw a
spotlight on Thomas O'Malley, the veteran oil refining
entrepreneur who took over at the head of the company in 2006,
but who in 2011 stepped down as chairman and reduced his
personal stake in the business below 3 percent.
He remains CEO and chairman at PBF Energy, a joint venture
of private equity firms Blackstone and First Reserve. In
November, PBF announced plans to raise funds through an initial
public offering.
Petroplus' refineries are at Cressier in Switzerland, Petit
Couronne in France, Coryton in the United Kingdom, Antwerp in
Belgium, and Ingolstadt in Germany. Together, they account for
about 4.4 percent of European Union capacity.
But given the amount of slack in the industry, the closures
are not expected to create a major supply issue, but
governments, particularly in France where elections are coming
up next year, are anxious to avoid closure.
The European refining sector has been struggling for years
due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products. French
major Total shut its Dunkirk refinery at the start of
2010 and Petroplus itself closed down its Reichstett plant in
eastern France in May 2011.
Petroplus's 13 lenders, which include BNP Paribas,
Societe Generale, Natixis Credit Suisse
, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank,
continued to negotiate on Friday.
The company's stock price has halved since Tuesday's
announcement of the freeze, but had gained 8.5 percent to 1.78
euros 1400 GMT on Friday amid hopes the provisional financing
agreement might mean a positive solution may be found.