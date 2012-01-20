LONDON/GENEVA Jan 20 Petroplus plans staff meetings in the Swiss canton of Zug next week to discuss a likely reduction in workload after it announced possible refinery sales, an internal document showed on Friday.

"Following this morning's announcement regarding the future of our operating sites, it is likely that the workload at Zug will not return to its previous level," a document addressed to employees at its Swiss headquarters said.

It said meetings would take place on Tuesday to "re-examine our work and staffing".

The troubled oil refiner raised the spectre of a permanent shutdown of three of its five refineries on Friday, putting one on the market and saying it would consider the future of two others in a European market awash with un-saleable plants.