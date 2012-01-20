LONDON/GENEVA Jan 20 Petroplus
plans staff meetings in the Swiss canton of Zug next week to
discuss a likely reduction in workload after it announced
possible refinery sales, an internal document showed on Friday.
"Following this morning's announcement regarding the future
of our operating sites, it is likely that the workload at Zug
will not return to its previous level," a document addressed to
employees at its Swiss headquarters said.
It said meetings would take place on Tuesday to "re-examine
our work and staffing".
The troubled oil refiner raised the spectre of a permanent
shutdown of three of its five refineries on Friday, putting one
on the market and saying it would consider the future of two
others in a European market awash with un-saleable plants.