PARIS Jan 11 Troubled Swiss refiner Petroplus is expected to make an announcement later on Wednesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

"Petroplus should make announcements tonight," the source said without giving further details.

Lenders froze about $1 billion of uncommitted loans under Petroplus' revolving credit in December, and the company started to temporarily close three refineries, including the Petit Couronne plant in France, which employs 550 people. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)