UPDATE 8-Oil rises on signs of U.S. inventory declines, lower Saudi exports
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
PARIS Jan 12 France's Industry Minister said on Thursday he was "shocked" that refiner Petroplus had not touched on the fate of several of its refineries, including Petit-Couronne, after the Swiss-listed oil refiner announced a temporary agreement with creditors.
"The statement of Petroplus keeps quiet about the future of the refineries in Petit-Couronne in France, Antwerp in Belgium and Cressier in Switzerland, which have been temporarily shut down," the ministry's statement said.
It said Eric Besson would meet with Petroplus head Jean-Paul Vettier this afternoon to discuss the group's responsibilities regarding the French refinery and its employers. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing Blaise Robinson)
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy