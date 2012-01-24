ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss-based oil refiner
Petroplus is filing for insolvency after it defaulted
on $1.75 billion of senior notes and convertible bonds.
"The primary goal of Petroplus' Board of Directors is to
ensure that operations are safely shut down and to preserve
value for all stakeholders," Petroplus said in a statement.
Petroplus' board is now preparing to file for insolvency in
Switzerland and the group said similar steps will be taken
elsewhere.
Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity,
has been in intense talks with its lenders over recent weeks
after they withdrew credit late last year.
The group fell foul of falling refining margins and a high
debt load that was a result of its private equity-backed
acquisition-based business model.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)