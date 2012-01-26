ZURICH Jan 26 Swiss-listed oil refiner
Petroplus has moved into administration in Switzerland, Germany
and France, the group said in a statement late on Wednesday
night.
Earlier this week, banks called time on the debt-laden group
after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.
In Germany, the court appointed Jaffe Rechtsanwaelte
Insolvenzverwalter as administrator for the assets of Petroplus
subsidiaries Marimpex Mineralöl-Handelsgesellschaft mbH,
Petroplus Deutschland GmbH, Petroplus Bayern GmbH, Petroplus
Tankstorage Holding Deutschland GmbH and Petroplus Raffinerie
Ingolstadt GmbH, which owns the Ingolstadt refinery.
Meanwhile in France, the court appointed FHB Administrateurs
Judiciaires as administrator for the assets of some of the
group's subsidiaries there, which include Petroplus Holdings
France SAS, Petroplus Marketing France SAS, Petroplus Raffinage
Reichstett SAS and Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne SAS, which
owns the Petit Couronne refinery.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)