ZURICH Jan 26 Swiss-listed oil refiner Petroplus has moved into administration in Switzerland, Germany and France, the group said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, banks called time on the debt-laden group after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.

In Germany, the court appointed Jaffe Rechtsanwaelte Insolvenzverwalter as administrator for the assets of Petroplus subsidiaries Marimpex Mineralöl-Handelsgesellschaft mbH, Petroplus Deutschland GmbH, Petroplus Bayern GmbH, Petroplus Tankstorage Holding Deutschland GmbH and Petroplus Raffinerie Ingolstadt GmbH, which owns the Ingolstadt refinery.

Meanwhile in France, the court appointed FHB Administrateurs Judiciaires as administrator for the assets of some of the group's subsidiaries there, which include Petroplus Holdings France SAS, Petroplus Marketing France SAS, Petroplus Raffinage Reichstett SAS and Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne SAS, which owns the Petit Couronne refinery. (Reporting by Katie Reid)