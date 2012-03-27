* Deadline for plant offers was Monday
* Not stated whether any bids were submitted
* SOCAR, Fund Energy seen as potential buyers
GENEVA, March 27 The administrator of insolvent
refiner Petroplus has applied to a Swiss court for a
six-month extension of a debt moratorium for the Cressier
refinery.
Switzerland's 68,000 barrel per day Cressier plant, one of
just two refineries in the landlocked country, is up for sale
and the deadline for offers was Monday.
The court had previously given the plant a two months' grace
period of protection from its creditors pending offers for its
purchase.
The administrator, Wenger-Plattner, said in a statement it
had made the application for the extension. The law firm was not
immediately available for further comment on Wednesday and it
was unclear if bids had been submitted for the plant.
The economy ministry for the Swiss canton of Neuchatel has
said the plant has attracted wide interest but declined to
comment on interested parties, adding only that there are
"probably several offers".
In the last published Petroplus financial results, in the
third quarter of last year, Cressier was its least profitable
plant and it is seen by industry sources as a difficult sell
because of its relatively small size.
Petroplus, Europe's largest refiner by capacity, filed for
insolvency in January after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of
debt.
Azeri state oil firm SOCAR was seen as a potential buyer for
Cressier after its purchase of ExxonMobil's Swiss fuel
supply business late last year.
A former Russian energy minister was planning to use an
investment vehicle, Fund Energy, to bid for all three remaining
Petroplus plants, a source close to the matter said last week.
Earlier this month, Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by
Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko, said it was buying a Petroplus
refinery in Antwerp in Belgium, in a move to expand its
infrastructure footprint in Europe's largest oil trading hub.