LONDON Dec 6 Swiss based oil refiner Petroplus Holdings said on Tuesday it had reduced runs at its Coryton refinery in the UK due to a problem at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic unit.

"(The) Coryton refinery recently experienced a problem that caused fouling at its FCC wet gas compressor," Petroplus said in a news statement.

"Repairs have been completed, and the refinery will return to normal operations in the coming days." (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)