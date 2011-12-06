(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 6 Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus Holdings said it had reduced runs at its Coryton refinery in the UK due to a problem at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic unit.

"(The) Coryton refinery recently experienced a problem that caused fouling at its FCC wet gas compressor," Petroplus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Repairs have been completed, and the refinery will return to normal operations in the coming days."

The company also lowered its estimate for the throughput of the Coryton refinery. The refinery is now expected to run at 140,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter, down its earlier estimate of 170,000-180,000 bpd.

Coryton has a total capacity to process 175,000 bpd of crude oil and 65,000 bpd of feedstock. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jane Baird)