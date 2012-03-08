* Between 70-80 staff dismissed from Zug office
GENEVA/LONDON, March 8 Oil refiner
Petroplus made around half its workforce redundant at
its head office in Switzerland ahead of a last-ditch survival
plan to reduce its refining fleet to two, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Between 70-80 staff workers or nearly half the workforce at
the headquarters in the Swiss canton of Zug were informed of the
decision on Thursday, the sources told Reuters.
"It was a necessary decision and one regularly taken for
companies in debt," said Filippo Beck, a partner at Petroplus'
provisional administrator law firm Wenger-Plattner.
Five oil traders from an original team of 14 were
among the dismissed workers while at least one other has
resigned, a source said.
"It's been the worst day of my career. There was a townhall
meeting...some people were in tears," said a source who attended
the meeting.
Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity has been
teetering since its lenders withdrew credit late last year and
is filing for insolvency, a victim of thin refining margins and
high debt.
Job cuts in the energy and commodities trading sector among
European banks have also been sweeping in Europe, as tighter
credit and volatile markets prompt an exodus from acitivities
deemed peripheral or too risky.
Last week, Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by a Russian
tycoon, said it was acquiring Petroplus' Antwerp refinery in
Belgium.
Sources told Reuters that the company's management was
drafting a plan to create a slimmed-down version of the company
consisting of the UK and German refineries to remain
operational.
Wenger-Plattner declined to comment on a survival plan to
reduce the refining fleet to two.
Cash for this purchase would come from an estimated $1
billion of oil product stocks held in Petroplus tanks, the
sources said.
"They are trying to build a company around Ingolstadt and
Coryton using remaining stocks," said a source familiar with the
company's strategy.
But Petroplus management could meet with stiff competition
from other buyers, with trading house Vitol and Swiss investment
vehicle Klesch Group among the parties that have already
expressed interest in these assets.
The UK and German plants are widely seen as the most
desirable plants among the original five because they are
relatively complex, meaning they are able to upgrade low-value
products into higher-value light, end transport fuels.
UK refinery Coryton has attracted more than 40 interested
parties following the insolvency of its owner, its administrator
said last month.
