* Calls for direct talks between Swiss govt, banks
* Swiss plant seen as vulnerable to permanent closure
* Petition says banks should protect jobs
* Calls for new tax on Asian oil product imports
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Jan 13 A Swiss union has launched
an online petition calling on its economy minister to match the
French government's pledge and intervene directly in talks with
bank lenders to protect refiner Petroplus from
bankruptcy.
The Swiss-based refiner has reached a temporary agreement
with 13 banking lenders who froze about $1 billion in December
but Petroplus investors and workers are still concerned about
the future of the firm and its five European plants in the
absence of a long-term deal.
"As the other European economy ministers have done, the
Federal Council should intervene personally with the banking
partners of Petroplus who have frozen credit lines and find a
solution to avoid the bankruptcy of Petroplus," said
Switzerland's UNIA in a statement on Friday, calling for Economy
Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann to intervene.
France's government has offered the Swiss refiner help in
its talk with lenders and has met directly with the head of
Petroplus Jean-Paul Vettier to discuss the group's
responsibilities in France.
The UNIA's petition also calls for banks to take
responsibility for protecting jobs at the Cressier plant and for
a new tax on Asian oil product imports on the grounds that these
can be produced more cheaply due to less stringent environmental
regulations.
VULNERABLE ASSETS
Petroplus' Swiss, French and Belgium plants are seen as
particularly vulnerable to permanent closure as the refiner did
not touch on the fate of these units in a statement earlier this
week.
It said in the same statement it was seeking a crude supply
deal to keep its UK and German plants running.
The firm is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic
climate that has cut margins and forced closures at two of its
refineries already in recent years.
Switzerland's 68,000 barrel per day Cressier plant, one of
its two refineries, was Petroplus' least successful plant in the
third quarter and a closure would make the land-locked country
more dependent on foreign imports.
A UNIA spokeswoman said that the Cressier refinery will shut
early next week as a temporary measure and will bring forward
planned maintenance work. UNIA said it expects to collect
signatures over the next two weeks.
Petroplus said this week it had shut down France's Petit
Couronne and Belgium's Antwerp refineries safely.
France's trade union called for the nationalisation of
Petroplus refineries and in Belgium trade unions are blocking
millions of dollars worth of oil products from leaving
Petroplus's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made
for payments to staff.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)