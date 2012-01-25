LONDON Jan 25 Swiss refiner Petroplus' British Coryton refinery is expected to resume oil product deliveries out of the site in 24-48 hours, a union official said on Wednesday.

"I spoke to the senior management about an hour ago and because they are in administration rather than liquidation they are legally able to trade, but it is at the discretion of the administrators. They are looking to resume supplies in the near future, hopefully within 48 hours," Russ Ball, regional industrial organiser for union Unite said.

The Swiss-based company is filing for insolvency, putting at risk over 2,000 jobs across Europe and the operations of five refineries after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.

The Coryton refinery, which can process 175,000 barrels of crude oil per day, is under UK administration by consultancy PwC.

The plant has been operating about half the capacity but it stopped product deliveries on Tuesday.