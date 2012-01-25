LONDON Jan 25 Swiss refiner Petroplus'
British Coryton refinery is expected to resume oil
product deliveries out of the site in 24-48 hours, a union
official said on Wednesday.
"I spoke to the senior management about an hour ago and
because they are in administration rather than liquidation they
are legally able to trade, but it is at the discretion of the
administrators. They are looking to resume supplies in the near
future, hopefully within 48 hours," Russ Ball, regional
industrial organiser for union Unite said.
The Swiss-based company is filing for insolvency, putting at
risk over 2,000 jobs across Europe and the operations of five
refineries after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.
The Coryton refinery, which can process 175,000 barrels of
crude oil per day, is under UK administration by consultancy
PwC.
The plant has been operating about half the capacity but it
stopped product deliveries on Tuesday.