ZURICH Jan 24 Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to administer a UK subsidiary of Swiss-based Petroplus after the troubled refiner said on Tuesday it was set to file for insolvency along with its subsidiaries.

Steven Pearson, one of the PwC partners appointed as joint administrator along with Stephen Oldfield, said his company's immediate priority was to continue to operate the Coryton refinery and the Teesside storage business.

Pearson said that PwC would start talks with customers, creditors, employees and the government in the coming days. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)