BRUSSELS/LONDON Jan 12 Trade unions are blocking millions of dollars worth of oil products from leaving Petroplus's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made for payments to staff as the company struggles to stay in business.

"We want to keep this stock on the site to guarantee whatever happens that there is enough stock to be sold to generate money," a spokesman for the BBTK union said on Thursday.

The Swiss oil refiner is working to stave off bankruptcy after banks pulled access to a revolving credit facility over Christmas and has already shut down operations at its Antwerp and French Petit Couronne refineries.

Oil products worth some $200 million are understood to be held on site, another source close to the matter said, whilst negotiations continue.

BBTK issued a joint statement with the ABVV, LBC-NVK and ACV unions on Thursday warning that the refined products at the refinery will not be released "if the worst scenario takes place". They want to ensure that sufficient money is in the company to cover for social security liabilities.

A Petroplus spokesman said they had no more comment than what was in its earlier press release.

The Swiss Cressier refinery is still running down crude oil stocks but Petroplus said it expects it to begin a safe shut down next week.

The UK Coryton and German Ingolstadt refineries continue to operate under an agreement with lenders to provide financing to meet critical expenses and maintain safe ongoing operations.

The Belgian unions said that the Antwerp refinery employs 230 people directly and 300 indirectly, and called for clarification.

An internal memo distributed to Petroplus employees on Thursday made no mention of the three refineries currently in shut down, cementing concerns.

Instead, it stated that its priorities would be to stabilise the funding of its working capital in implementing a crude agreement to supply the two refineries still in operations and in negotiating a new RCF.

It will also seek to finalise and put in place a restructuring plan for its assets.

The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said.

"It is not vodka - they cannot drink those stocks. They will ultimately find a compromise," said a trader in the Mediterranean market. (Reporting Claire Milhench and Ben Deighton; additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)