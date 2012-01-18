JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's Refining & Petrochemical Co (PetroRabigh) posted a 4.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, citing lower refining margins, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

PetroRabigh, a joint-venture with Japan's Sumitomo Chemical , made a net profit of 50.3 million riyals ($13.4 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 52.6 million riyals during the same period a year earlier.

"The decrease in net profit during the fourth quarter versus the same period a year earlier is due to a decline in refining margins," the company said in a bourse statement.

Operating profit for the quarter fell 20 percent to 53.7 million riyals.

PetroRabigh started operations at its $10.1 billion complex in 2009. Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical each have a 37.5 percent stake in the joint venture, while the rest is publicly held.

The refinery, which caters mainly to the Saudi, European and North African markets, can process 400,000 barrels of crude per day, accounting for about 19 percent of Saudi Arabia's total refining capacity. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)