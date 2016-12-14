BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
SAO PAULO Dec 14 The pension fund for oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees called on Wednesday for securities industry watchdog CVM to investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over allegations of irregularities, a statement said.
Walter Mendes, president of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social, commonly known as Petros, asked CVM to probe the reasons for losses in investments managed by asset management units of Banco Bradesco SA and Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.