NEW DELHI Oct 15 Turkmenistan, holder of the
world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, expects to start
constructing a pipeline to export gas to South Asian nations in
2017, a senior government official said on Sunday.
"Turkmenistan can construct its pipeline in its own
territory in three years, but for other countries, it depends on
their participation," Kakageldy Abdullaev, Acting Minister of
the Oil and Gas Industry, told reporters on the sidelines of the
Petrotech energy conference.
Ex-Soviet Turkmenistan agreed in May to supply natural gas
to Pakistan and India via Afghanistan by signing gas sales and
purchase agreements with Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems and
Indian state-run utility GAIL.
It recently held roadshows for investors willing to take
part in the U.S.-backed, 1,735-km TAPI pipeline.
"The companies that we have met, they have no objection to
financing," Abdullaev said, but declined to say how many
investors had made commitments.
He said on Monday that Bangladesh had asked to join the TAPI
project.
"There was a request from Bangladesh to join the project. We
require an official note which will be considered by all the
four governments of the project," Abdullaev said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by
