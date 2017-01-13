HANOI Jan 13 State energy group PetroVietnam
(PVN) signed an agreement with the Vietnamese unit of U.S. Exxon
Mobil Corp on Friday to develop the country's biggest
gas project for power generation, the state firm said.
The Blue Whale project aims to produce the first gas for
power plants by 2023. PVN said the project would contribute
nearly $20 billion to the state budget, but it gave no timeframe
for that contribution.
Blue Whale is Vietnam's biggest gas project with an
estimated 150 billion cubic metres of reserves.
The signing took place during the visit to Vietnam of U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry.
Vietnam is trying to switch to cleaner energy from
coal-fired power plants. Annual power demand growth was
projected at up to 20 percent.
(Reporting by My Pham; editing by Susan Thomas)