HONG KONG Aug 21 Petrovietnam is in talks with
banks for a seven-year loan of up to $1.8 billion to back its
bid to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's Malaysian oil
and gas assets, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported
on Wednesday, citing sources.
Arkansas-based Murphy Oil, which has interests in oil and
gas fields in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and
Australia, is seeking buyers for a 30 percent stake in its
Malaysian assets, Reuters previously reported.
Petrovietnam's offer is more than the $1.5 billion bid
placed by the Indian consortium of Oil & Natural Gas Corp
and Oil India Ltd. Mitsubishi Corp
is also among bidders for the assets.
A limited number of banks are involved in the talks with
Petrovietnam for the financing, Basis Point said. The company's
CEO could not be reached on Thursday for comment.
In early July, the state-owned company had approached banks
for the M&A financing and set a mid-July deadline for responses.
The company was initially considering a 12-18 month bridge
financing, the report said.
(Reporting by Kane Wu of LPC/Basis Point; Additional reporting
by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by
Matt Driskill)