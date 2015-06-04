LONDON, June 4 Britain's biggest pet shop group Pets at Home said trading in its new fiscal year had begun in line with forecasts as it posted a 10 percent rise in full-year earnings.

The company, which listed on the London stock exchange last year, said on Thursday underlying core earnings for the year to March 26 rose to 121 million pounds ($186 million), in line with expectations, on revenue up 9.6 percent to 729 million.

Sales at stores open over a year were up 4.2 percent, the firm said, helped by strengthened nutrition and health lines and more services such as grooming and vetinary care.

"We believe we will continue to grow our sales, stores, vet and grooming services ahead of the growth in the UK pet market," the company said.

Pets at Home has 400 stores and over 330 vetinary practices and has targeted 500 UK stores, more than 700 veterinary practices and in excess of 300 groom rooms in the medium term.

The firm, which in April bought specialist vetinary firm Northwest Surgeons, said opening targets for 2016 included 20-25 new stores and 50-55 vet practices.

Shares in Pets at Home, which paid a dividend of 5.4 pence, closed at 280 pence on Wednesday, up 31 percent on a year ago and 14 percent above its 245p offer price.

