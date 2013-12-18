By Mitch Lipka
Dec 18 Whether or not you take your pet with you
on vacation, it will likely be expensive.
So what is the best choice for the estimated 144 million
dogs and cats (not to mention all the fish, birds, snakes and
others) as their owners travel over the winter holidays?
Here are some important points to consider:
TAKE THEM WITH YOU
About 28 percent of domestic travelers took a pet with them
on at least one trip in 2012, according to a survey by TNS
market research firm.
Flying with a pet is no easy task. Bigger animals must
travel as cargo or checked baggage. Smaller animals - typically
under 20 pounds - are permitted in the cabin by some airlines if
the pet's carrier fits beneath a seat.
You will need to have a health certificate showing the pet's
vaccinations are up to date.
Check with the airline on their pet travel policies because
they vary widely by carrier. Delta Air Lines, for
instance, has temperature restrictions on when an animal can be
placed in the cargo hold to avoid transporting pets when it is
extremely hot or cold.
Plus, you will have to pay airfare, and costs vary.
Southwest Airlines charges $75 to bring a pet carrier on
board - the price will rise to $95 on Jan. 15. JetBlue Airways
charges $100 per trip. Both only allow small pets in
cabins.
American Airlines charges $125 each way to bring a pet
carrier on a domestic flight and $175 if the carrier is checked
as baggage. Delta also charges $125 to bring a pet into the
cabin, but charges $200 to check a pet.
Driving, when possible, can be the cheaper choice for
travelers with pets. It is important to have proof of current
vaccinations when crossing state lines, but otherwise the issues
for drivers mainly involve the distraction of the pet in the car
and regular bathroom breaks.
WHERE TO STAY
About 61 percent of hotels accept pets, and just under half
of those charge an additional fee to have them stay in your
room, according to data compiled by the American Hotel & Lodging
Association. The American Automobile Association PetBook lists
14,000 establishments across the United States that accept pets
for overnight stays. You can also find hotel chains, such as the
boutique chain Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, that are
unabashedly pet friendly.
Fees can be steep - up to $50 a night - and hotels typically
will have weight restrictions, making it important to do some
advance work.
If you're on a trip that involves sightseeing, visiting a
theme park or going anywhere where animals are not welcome, you
will have the added expense of needing some kind of day care.
Some hotels, like Kimpton, will help pet owners by arranging
dog walking and finding attractions that allow pets.
At Disney World, for example, your pet is allowed as far as
the front gate, where Best Friends Pet Care operates both
overnight and daycare services. Rates start at $34 for day care,
and $41 to $89 for an overnight stay.
PET SITTING
If you do not have the option of asking a trusted friend or
relative to come to your home or take in your pet, hiring a pet
sitter can add up.
The average cost of a pet sitting visit is $17.75 for 30
minutes, but varies widely depending on the number of animals,
location and any complications - like caring for a sick animal,
according to Pet Sitters International, a trade group.
A daily visit might suffice for a cat, but those with dogs
or other pets that require additional care are likely looking at
daily charges in excess of $70.
To find a pet sitter, veterinarians can sometimes provide
recommendations. You can also check with professional groups
such as the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters or
Pet Sitters International. Ask a prospective pet sitter whether
they have insurance and bonding and speak to others who have
used their services.
Another option: DogVacay, a Santa Monica, California-based
outfit that matches pet owners with sitters who board animals in
their homes. Prices are set by the sitters - the average is $28
a night, but can be as high as $50 a night.
The selling point, the company says, is that you get what
you would expect at a kennel, but with the personal attention
and care of being in a real home.
Sitters are vetted by the company and must have insurance.
The company says it has more than 10,000 "hosts" who have had
"hundreds of thousands" of dog overnight stays.