Nov 20 Jana Partners LLC has lined up five executives who will serve as directors on PetSmart Inc's board if the activist hedge fund is not satisfied with the outcome of the strategic review of the pet food retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Jana, which has a 9.8 percent stake in PetSmart, may nominate former Caremark executive Edwin "Mac" Crawford; former RadioShack Corp Chief Executive Officer Julian Day; former Harris Teeter CEO Thomas Dickson; One Kings Lane co-founder Susan Feldman; and former Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Lawrence Jackson. Jana could also nominate a representative from their own fund, the people said.

Jana Partners declined to comment. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran; Editing by Chris Reese)