Nov 20 Jana Partners LLC has lined up five
executives who will serve as directors on PetSmart Inc's
board if the activist hedge fund is not satisfied with
the outcome of the strategic review of the pet food retailer,
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Jana, which has a 9.8 percent stake in PetSmart, may
nominate former Caremark executive Edwin "Mac" Crawford; former
RadioShack Corp Chief Executive Officer Julian Day;
former Harris Teeter CEO Thomas Dickson; One Kings Lane
co-founder Susan Feldman; and former Wal-Mart Stores Inc
executive Lawrence Jackson. Jana could also nominate a
representative from their own fund, the people said.
Jana Partners declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran; Editing by Chris
Reese)