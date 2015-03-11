March 11 BC Partners, which led the takeover of
PetSmart Inc, plans to appoint Michael Massey as chief
executive of the pet supply retailer, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Massey, previously CEO of Collective Brands, will replace
David Lenhardt at PetSmart, who will depart with an exit package
of roughly $24 million, WSJ reported.(on.wsj.com/1GDwR4p)
A private equity consortium led by BC Partners in December
agreed to buy Phoenix-based PetSmart for $8.7 billion. The
acquisition will be completed on Wednesday.
Massey, whose employment ended after Collective Brands was
bought by a consortium in 2012, hopes his experience in that
situation will help him relate to PetSmart's about 54,000
employees, the newspaper quoted Massey as saying.
BC Partners managing partner Raymond Svider will become
PetSmart chairman.
PetSmart is scheduled to cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock
Market at Wednesday's close.
Representatives at BC Partners and PetSmart were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
