March 11 BC Partners, which led the takeover of
PetSmart Inc, appointed Michael Massey as chief
executive of the pet supply retailer.
Massey, previously CEO of Collective Brands Inc, will
replace David Lenhardt, effective immediately.
Lenhardt will step down with an exit package of about $24
million, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the
appointment, said. (on.wsj.com/1GDwR4p)
Lenhardt joined the company in 2000 and was named chief
executive in 2013.
A private equity consortium led by BC Partners in December
agreed to buy Phoenix-based PetSmart for $8.7 billion.
BC Partners managing partner Raymond Svider will become
PetSmart's non-executive chairman.
PetSmart, which operates 1,387 stores in the United States,
is scheduled to cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at
Wednesday's close.
