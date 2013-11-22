Nov 22 PetSmart Inc :
* Announces third quarter 2013 results
* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comp sales of 2.7%
* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 3% to 3.5%
* Sees FY total sales growth of approximately 3% (on a 52 to
52-week basis,
total sales growth of approximately 5%)
* Sees FY earnings per share of $3.94 to $3.98
* Sees Q4 comparable store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%
* Sees Q4 earnings per share of $1.19 to $1.23
* Sees Q4 total sales growth of -3% to -2% (on a 13 to 13-week
basis, total
sales growth of 4% to 5%)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $1.85 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $6.97 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
