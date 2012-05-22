* Q1 EPS $0.85 vs est $0.73
May 22 PetSmart Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
outlook on strong sales across all its product categories,
sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trade.
The pet products retailer lifted its full-year profit
forecast to $3.19 per share to $3.31 per share, up from its
previous forecast of $3.02 per share to $3.16 per share.
Analysts were expecting $3.14 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast a second-quarter profit of 61 cents per
share to 65 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a
profit of 65 cents per share.
First-quarter net income rose to $94.7 million, or 85 cents
per share, from $70.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.63 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 73 cents per share,
on revenue of $1.6 billion.
Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company rose to $60 in
extended trading. They closed at $55.62 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.